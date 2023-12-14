













Death Stranding joins the adaptations and will have its movie | TierraGamer: news and entertainment on anime, series, video games and technology









The production house A24, known for its more independent films, has just announced that it acquired the rights to make a film of Death Stranding. This is the latest video game from acclaimed developer Hideo Kojima.

A24 production will work together with Kojima Productions to create this adaptation of Death Stranding. Hideo Kojima himself shared his excitement about this opportunity. In addition, he seems very happy with the production house that decided to take on the project.

'A24 is a unique presence within the industry. The films they make have a lot of quality and innovation. I have been drawn to their creations and they have inspired my work. His way of telling stories aligns with that of Kojima Productions'. Hideo Kojima assured.

The creator of Death Stranding He said that the film will go beyond being a simple adaptation. The film will expand the universe of the game and will be made in such a way that it will captivate not only fans of the video game, but also movie lovers. With so much passion from Kojima, we already want what they will do.

What is Death Stranding about?

Death Stranding is a video game that was released in 2019. In this we control Sam Porter Bridges, a courier who delivers packages with the goal of uniting the United States again. This after an unknown cataclysm left the territory fragmented.

Source: Kojima Productions.

The story has certain overtones of horror and science fiction, since the disastrous event caused the appearance of strange ghostly beings that can only be detected with the help of a baby in a capsule. With such a creative premise, it sounds perfect for A24. We can't wait to hear more news.

Don't stop following us on Google news. You can also go to our Discord to talk about movies and other topics.

(Visited 9 times, 9 visits today)