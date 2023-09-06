During an interview with GamesRadar+, the co-director of Jusant – new DON’T NOD gameformer authors of Vampyr and Life is Strange – has revealed that the team is inspired by a famous game for the realization of his new work: Death Stranding.

Kevin Poupard said: “But we also took inspiration from Death Stranding because you know you have this balance challenge that you have to carry on. Also, what we liked about the gameplay of Death Stranding is that you analyze the terrain to choose the best paths based on the weight you’re carrying. And we want Jusant players to have that kind of thoughtful stimulation.”

DON’T NOD also cites Ubisoft’s vertical platformer Grow Home as a source of inspiration.