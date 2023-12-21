Death Stranding's iPhone, iPad and Mac release has been delayed.

Originally set to arrive on an unspecified date this year, publisher 505 Games said that it and Kojima Productions had now decided to move the release into 2024.

“We just need a little more time,” 505 wrote in a post on X, formerly Twitter, earlier today.

8 Death Stranding Tips We Wish We Knew Before We Started.

We first heard of these Death Stranding ports in June, when series creator Hideo Kojima called himself a “die-hard Apple fan” since 1994 (which was when he bought his first Mac).

Speaking at Apple's WWDC 2023 keynote presentation, Kojima said it had been a dream of his to “see [his] team's best work come to life on the Mac”. At this time, Kojima said his studio's support for Mac would begin “later this year”, with the launch of Death Stranding Director's Cut.

“This is just the beginning,” Kojima added, before stating the studio was “actively working” to bring future Kojima titles to Apple's various platforms.

Then, in September, the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max were announced, promising to run games such as Resident Evil 4, Resident Evil Village, Assassin's Creed Mirage and, yes, Death Stranding.

Kojima is currently working on a sequel to Death Stranding, which will star both Elle Fanning and Deadpool 2's Shioli Kutsuna. In addition, Léa Seydoux, Norman Reedus (who previously let slip that the game was in development) and Troy Baker will be returning to the series.

The creator also recently lifted the lid on his upcoming project known as OD. Kojima described this upcoming release as “a game and at the same time a movie and at the same time a new form of media.” He has been working on OD alongside director Jordan Peele, whose name you will likely recognize from films such as Nope and Get Out.