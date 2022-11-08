On Death Stranding’s third anniversary, Kojima Productions is celebrating its latest milestone.

Since its launch, over 10 million players (or Porters) have set foot in Hideo Kojima’s apocalyptic version of the United States and taken on the role of courier Sam Bridges.

These latest figures take into account all platforms the game is available on, as well as those users that played through subscription services.

Death Stranding was added to Game Pass for PC in August.

Sharing this news, the developer thanked all those who had tried out Death Stranding so far for their support.

Meanwhile, director Hideo Kojima celebrated Death Stranding’s anniversary with some pretty delicious looking cakes. Death Stranding made the creator’s first game following their split from Konami.

To put this latest Death Stranding figure into some more perspective, The Last of Us sold over 3.4m units in just three weeks after its release and was deemed the biggest launch of an original game since 2011’s LA Noire.

Meanwhile, naughty dog previously announced that 37 million treasure hunters had played Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End in five years.

As for Death Stranding’s future, actor Norman Reedus, who portrays Sam Bridges, recently let slip a sequel is currently in production. However, this has not been officially confirmed or denied by Kojima.

In the meantime, however, Kojima seems to be setting us up for a Game Awards reveal of some description, with the creator releasing a series of teases for an upcoming game starring Elle Fanning and Shioli Kutsuna.