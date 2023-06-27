Hideo Kojima revealed what would apparently be the hidden theme Of Death Stranding in an absolutely insane interview. Which? Be a tribute to the history of video games.

Game-Genome is a Japanese show that had Hideo Kojima as its guest at the beginning of the year. One of the strangest moments of the episode was captured in the tweet below:

The actor and musician Gen Hoshino illustrates what he believes are some of Death Stranding’s hidden sources of inspiration, explaining them to Kojima, stating that it is a tribute to some of the most important titles and genres in the history of video games. For example the driving elements would be a tribute to the racing games, the shooting sections with Cliff would celebrate the shootings of the Metal Gear Solid series and the combat with Higgs the 2D fighting games. Which is a bit like saying that Elden Ring celebrates Donkey Kong because the protagonist jumps.

However, Kojima shared Hoshino’s analysis, telling him: “You have discovered the secret theme of Death Stranding!” That is, we repeat, to be a tribute, however extremely abstract, to the history of video games. The other hypothesis is that Kojima simply wanted to be kind to his interlocutor, confirming his strange interpretation.

What can we expect in Death Stranding 2? A celebration of Bubble Bobble… who’s to say?