Death Stranding: Director's Cut has one exit date official on iPhones and iPads: the game will be available via the App Store starting from January 30th and those who pre-order it will be able to take advantage of a discount of up to 50%.

Announced last September, Death Stranding: Director's Cut will bring sui latest generation iOS devices and on Mac the definitive version of the action game directed by Hideo Kojima, with all the contents and updates made available over time.

To run the game you will need to own an iPhone 15 Pro or an iPad or a Mac equipped with an M series processor.