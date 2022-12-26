Yesterday we finally celebrated Christmas, which is why people received their corresponding gifts, be it clothes, technology, chocolates and of course the much-loved video games that are never lacking. And for those who may not have received, Epic Games this time it worked as santa clausreleasing a game from his store totally free for everyone.

The title in question is neither more nor less than Death Stranding from Kojima Productionswhich originally came to consoles PlayStationto later receive your version of pc and one more edition with extra content. the game that epic has put free is the standard, so users should not expect to have the additional missions.

In order to become a creditor with this game, you have to follow the following steps: First of all, you have to enter the Epic Games Store, then look for the game in the free titles section. Once this is done, click on the obtain button, this will take the user to the normal purchase process, and then charge him $0 of his local currency.

It is worth mentioning, that the game is only available until 9:59 AM from Mexico of December 26, so users have to redeem before it is replaced by another gift set. The best thing is that even if they can’t run it, it will stay in the library of epicto be able to play it when the pc be powerful enough in the future.

Remember that on consoles the game can be enjoyed in ps4 Y PS5.

Via: Epic Games

Editor’s note: It will be the perfect opportunity for users who have never tried it to do so at this time, there is also the option to upgrade to Director’s Cut, this for those who have stuck the most at the end of the main adventure.