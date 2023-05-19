This year is important for the franchise Death Stranding, Well, it is expected that there will be a new advance of the sequel that has already been confirmed to us in the celebration of The Game Awards 2022. And it seems that while that happens, they want to prepare the players through an offer of the original game that obviously nobody is going to miss even by accident.

By means of the Epic Games Store, the standard version of the video game has been made completely free, for those who have an active account of said digital store. To access it, you only have to enter its tab, click on obtain and thus we will go through the normal purchase process, in which we will be charged $0 in local currency.

It is worth mentioning, that this title is not the director’s cut, which has some additional missions and content that came out shortly after the vanilla version was released on Playstation 4. In addition, this offer is for a limited time, since the following Thursday will be removed to download a mysterious game according to the page.

Something that must also be mentioned is that for those who like to expand their version to the one that includes extra content, there is a special discount, with a fee of $5 USD or $100 MX to pay. So for those of you who are wanting more quests and even mini-games, it may be worth making that small outlay and playing the full experience.

Remember that the game is available in PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S and PC. is also in Game pass.

Via: Epic Games

Editor’s note: For those who have never tried it at the time, it is time to add it to the shopping cart. Also, paying 100 Mexican pesos for the expansion is totally a steal.