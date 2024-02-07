Death Stranding: Director's Cut made its debut a few days ago on iPhone 15 Pro And Digital Foundry has seen fit to carry out a technical analysis of the game, also including a video comparison with previous versions.

Released on the App Store last January 30, Death Stranding: Director's Cut is part of the line-up of “impossible conversions” that Apple is bringing to its new devices to demonstrate their power and relaunch mobile gaming, although so far things haven't exactly gone perfectly.

In this case the game appears in many ways similar to the PS4 edition, despite some graphic simplifications which are however really difficult to grasp on a smartphone screen. In general, a good job was done on the effects, while the solutions adopted to cut out the intermission sequences do not always inspire.

Naturally, there is a price to pay for having this type of experience on the iPhone 15 Pro lower resolutionin this case dynamic with 400p average but without the accelerated upscaling of MetalFX technology that made a big difference in Resident Evil conversions.