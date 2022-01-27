An official post from Steam has clarified the official release date of Death Stranding: Director’s Cut on PC, which will arrive onEpic Games Store and on the platform of Valve exactly on the date of March 30, 2022, really close, and will have a price of € 39.99 for everyone, except for those who own the base game, which will only have to be added € 10 for this version.

Let’s talk once again, as happened for PlayStation 5, of the possibility of updating the game without a fee, which is however normal, if we consider all the new content that has been added thanks to this DLC, which obviously will not improve in terms of graphics quality on PC.

Death Stranding: Director’s Cut, with release date March 30 on PC, adds new transport possibilities and several additional missions, allows you to spend additional hours in the world patented by Hideo Kojima which managed to thrill many fans, thanks not only to the unique atmospheres presented, but also due to a plot and a cast really hard to forget, and the possibility of adding only € 10 to the price of the DLC is certainly positive.

Obviously, even the basic version remains valid to fully enjoy the experience, since there were no issues related to the plot to have to review from the ground up with the new content added, able instead to make happy both those who want to improve their game world together with the other players after having already completed the work, and both for those who will enter this for the first time.

As for the novelties of the console version, which we had the opportunity to deepen during our dedicated review, we invite you to consult this link, where you can find out our opinions on the experience, even perfected by Kojima Productions after the original masterpiece.

As for our in-depth review of the Death Stranding, you can find it at the following link.