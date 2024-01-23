505 Game announces that from next January 30th DEATH STRANDING DIRECTOR'S CUT will be available on platforms Apple, i.e. iPhone, iPad and Mac. By booking the title today you will be able to purchase it with a 50% discount. More information can be found below.
DEATH STRANDING DIRECTOR'S CUT arrives on iPhone, iPad and Mac on January 30, 2024
Hideo Kojima's definitive adventure available as universal purchase
CALABASAS, California (January 23, 2024) – DEATH STRANDING DIRECTOR'S CUTthe definitive version of the award-winning action-game directed by Hideo Kojima, starring actor Norman Reedus, will arrive on Apple devices on Tuesday 30 January 2024. The game will be available for iPhone 15 Pro with A17 Pro processor and with all iPads and Macs equipped with M-series processors.
Book your game now on App Store with a special discount of up to 50%.
Key information:
- Explore Hideo Kojima's gripping open-world adventure with the graphics power of Apple Silicon. DEATH STRANDING DIRECTOR'S CUT will be available as a Universal Purchase, allowing you to play on iPhone, iPad and Mac with a single purchase.
- Immerse yourself in a post-apocalyptic narrative with an exceptional Hollywood cast, including Norman Reedus as protagonist Sam “Porter” Bridges, Mads Mikkelsen, Léa Seydoux, Margaret Qualley and Lindsay Wagner.
- Discover new content exclusive to the DIRECTOR'S CUT: explore locations such as a dangerous underground factory, take on additional missions, and equip Sam with a variety of new transportation tools, such as cargo catapults and a new stabilization function. Unravel the gripping story set in a fictional science fiction wasteland and enjoy the latest creation from legendary developer Kojima.
Source: 505 Games
