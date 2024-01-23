505 Game announces that from next January 30th DEATH STRANDING DIRECTOR'S CUT will be available on platforms Apple, i.e. iPhone, iPad and Mac. By booking the title today you will be able to purchase it with a 50% discount. More information can be found below.

DEATH STRANDING DIRECTOR'S CUT arrives on iPhone, iPad and Mac on January 30, 2024

Hideo Kojima's definitive adventure available as universal purchase

CALABASAS, California (January 23, 2024) – DEATH STRANDING DIRECTOR'S CUTthe definitive version of the award-winning action-game directed by Hideo Kojima, starring actor Norman Reedus, will arrive on Apple devices on Tuesday 30 January 2024. The game will be available for iPhone 15 Pro with A17 Pro processor and with all iPads and Macs equipped with M-series processors.

Book your game now on App Store with a special discount of up to 50%.

Key information: