Death Stranding: Director’s Cut it was already classified in the ESRB catalog, or the Entertainment Software Rating Board, the American body that deals with the cataloging of software by age groups based on content, which could mean a ‘exit not far for the game on PS5.

Death Stranding Director’s Cut for PS5 was announced at Summer Game Fest 2021 a few days ago, but in addition to the teaser presentation trailer No precise details have been released on the essence of this re-release, which is likely to exploit the additional potential provided by PS5 in some way.

The video itself is very particular, all played on an obvious reference to Metal Gear Solid which demonstrates how Hideo Kojima wanted as usual joke with the rumors and self-referential references, presenting instead the re-edition with next gen upgrade of Death Stranding.

We can expect a technical improvement in terms of resolution and frame-rate, most likely, but being a Director’s Cut it is possible that new content will also be added, in addition to the probable inclusion of various DLCs.

No official release date has been announced yet, but the fact that Death Stranding: Director’s Cut has been classified by the ESRB suggests its release is not far off and could easily fall back by the end of the year. 2021, pending further information.

It should also be noted that the only registered version at the moment is the one for PS5, also because the upgrade could probably be applied directly to the PC version, although it is not clear if the new edition is free for those who already own the initial one, if the saves are transferable or what else.