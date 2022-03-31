Death Stranding: Director’s Cut on PS5 offers performance superior to an RTX 2080 and slightly lower than an RTX 2080 Super, according to Digital Foundry in a new video comparison with the PC version, available yesterday.

In the movie, game sequences were used where the PS5 version drops below the 60fps ceiling to make a comparison with the PC version (without DLSS and FSR) to compare its performance. The results are absolutely positive for Sony’s flagship console, which beats most of Nvidia’s RTX 2000 series GPUs. Specifically for Digital Foundry, the performance of Death Stranding: Director’s Cut on PS5 is halfway between that of an RTX 2080 and an RTX 2080 Super. Below are the estimated average performances of various AMD and Nvidia GPUs compared to PS5:

RTX 2060 Super: 71%

RX 5700: 75.4%

RX 5700XT: 83.5%

RTX 2070 Super: 88.5%

RTX 2080: 96.6%

The PS5 version of Death Stranding: Director’s Cut also offers better results when it comes to loading timeswith Digital Foundry stating that these average 4.38 seconds on Sony’s flagship console versus 10.12 seconds on a PC with i9 10900k and 3.5 GB / s NVME SSD.