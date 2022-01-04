The definitive edition of Kojima’s work, until now exclusive to PS5, will be available on Steam and the Epic Games Store.

Hideo Kojima’s latest work did not leave anyone indifferent. Sam Porter Bridges’ adventure took us on an epic journey through a fragmented nation, where we would have to unite their society to try to prevent the imminent extinction of humanity. The title had a definitive edition baptized as Death Stranding: Director’s Cut, where the plot would be expanded, in addition to adding some new game modes and gadgets, news that managed to change the experience of the original game.

Improved FPS, new photo mode and support for ultra-wide monitorsUntil now, this edition was exclusive to Sony’s next-generation console, however, today we were able to meet at the CES 2022, which Death Stranding: Director’s Cut is also coming to PC, releasing simultaneously on Steam and Epic Games Store. The game has not confirmed an exact release date, although we know that it will be available during this first half of 2022, in spring.

Coming to Steam and Epic Games Store in Spring 2022Among the novelties, we will find the inclusion of the new graphic technology Intel Xe Super Sampling (XeSS). This new improved edition will also feature a better rate of frames per second, a new photo mode, plus support for ultra-wide monitors, allowing us to enjoy even more the beautiful and desolate landscapes of Death Stranding.

CES 2022 has arrived loaded with news for PC gamers, with surprises like the presentation of the two new graphics from Nvidia, the GeForce RTX 3050 and the highly anticipated GeForce RTX 3090 Ti. For his part, Kojima, has started the year preparing the public for what promises to be a new radical project with which he assures he will go to next level of experimentation.

