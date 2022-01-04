At the end of last year, Hideo kojima and his team launched Death Stranding: Director’s Cut exclusively for him Playstation 5. As eventually happened with the base version of the game, this improved version will also lose its exclusivity on consoles since this year it will be coming to Steam.

Death Stranding: Director’s Cut already has its own page in Steam, and in accordance with 505 Games, The title will arrive on this platform during the spring of this 2022. There were also no details about the possibilities of improving to this version if you already have the original game.

The page of Steam It still lacks a lot of important information, such as the system requirements and obviously its exact release date. As the months go by, surely all this data will be revealed to us and of course, we will send it to you.

In case you missed it, Kojima He recently revealed that he was already working on two new games and here you can find out their first details.

Editor’s note: Unlike other Director’s Cut, the one for Death Stranding does not have as much content as we would have liked. However, being able to play at 4K and 60FPS on PS5 is certainly worth it, but this was already possible with the original version on PC, so we’ll see how well this title does on Steam.

Via: Steam