Kojima Productions’ Death Stranding Director’s Cut came out last year on PS5 and was the third time the IP has dominated the sales charts (following its original release in 2019 and porting to PC in 2020). However, it looks like we’ll be returning to play Sam Porter Bridges in 2022. Reportedly, a press release would have been leaked and would carry the announcement to be held at CES 2022.

Apparently the leak comes from Intel, which is expected to announce the new Arc video card. There will be around 50 projects for Intel’s Arc GPU, with the likes of ASUS, Acer, Dell, HP, Lenovo, and others offering their own solutions. Most interestingly, Intel will be working with various developers to implement its Xe Super Sampling (XeSS) upscaling technology. Death Stranding Director’s Cut is one of the titles that will support the technology. According to the rumor, 505 Games president Neil Rally was “thrilled” to see how XeSS “will improve player experiences”.

Death Stranding: Director’s Cut is coming to PC and will be one of the first titles to support Intel’s new upscaling technology XeSS.https://t.co/itpDJZeZDH #DeathStranding #Intel pic.twitter.com/SmfVQMUvtW – AJ | Okami Games 🕹 (@ Okami13_) January 3, 2022

Other companies that apparently support the technology are EXOR Studios (The Riftbreaker), Ubisoft, Techland, Illfonic, Codemasters, and others. Once again, time will tell if all of this is actually true, so stay tuned, knowing that CES 2022 starts tomorrow and ends on January 7th.

Owners of the original version of Death Stranding on PS5 can upgrade to the Director’s Cut with an outlay of € 10. You can buy the game at this link.

