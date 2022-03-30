KOJIMA PRODUCTIONS And 505 Games announce that from today DEATH STRANDING DIRECTOR’S CUT is finally available on PC. We will be able to buy the title at introductory price of € 39.99if we already have the basic version of the game we can buy an upgrade package for just € 9.99.

We leave you now with the launch trailer, under which you can find more details about DEATH STRANDING DIRECTOR’S CUT thanks to the press release issued by the company. Good vision.

DEATH STRANDING DIRECTOR’S CUT BY HIDEO KOJIMA IS AVAILABLE TODAY FOR PC

Owners of the original game will be able to get the definitive version of Hideo Kojima’s extraordinary work for just € 9.99

CALABASAS, California (USA) – March 30, 2022 – KOJIMA PRODUCTIONS is the video game publisher 505 Games are proud to announce the release of the PC version of the award-winning DEATH STRANDING DIRECTOR’S CUTthe definitive version of the famous epic work by Hideo Kojima, a true reference point of the genre. DEATH STRANDING DIRECTOR’S CUT, is Available today on Steam and the Epic Games Store for PC and offers tons of extra content including an enriched storyline, new stealth missions, new combat skills, new inventory items, new buildable structures and various cosmetic improvements.

DEATH STRANDING DIRECTOR’S CUT also includes the level “Ruined Factory”, a challenging and dangerous underground play area, Sam will have a large number of aids available for his deliveries such as catapults, jump ramps and stabilizer. Hand-to-hand combat has been enhanced with a number of new moves such as the flying kick, while the new Maser rifle will keep enemies at bay with electricity. To decide what our ideal weaponry is, the shooting range will now be available and it will also be possible to compete in the new Circuit minigame. The protagonist Sam Bridges will also be able to get on his robot assistant and cross the environments with much more comfort.

Coming soon DEATH STRANDING DIRECTOR’S CUT will leverage support for Intel’s new Xe Super Sampling (XeSS) graphics technology for an even more complete PC gaming experience. XeSS uses machine learning for a high-level game performance that will allow the player to explore the particular environments of DEATH STRANDING DIRECTOR’S CUT with incredible graphic detail.

The owners of DEATH STRANDING will be able to update the game to the version DEATH STRANDING DIRECTOR’S CUT at a price of € 9.99 having already installed the base game and purchasing the update from the in-game store, it will also be possible to transfer any previous save. The new players of DEATH STRANDING DIRECTOR’S CUT will be able to directly purchase this definitive edition of Kojima’s masterpiece at a price of € 39.99.

For more information on DEATH STRANDING DIRECTOR’S CUT for PC, visit the DEATH STRANDING PC website:https://505games.com/games/death-stranding