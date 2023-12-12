The Amazon offers today they offer us a promotion for one PS5 copy of Death Stranding Director's Cut. The game is back on sale after a period of non-availability. The reported discount is 61% compared to the recommended price. You can find the product at this address or via the box below.

The advised price for this product it is €50.99. The current price is not the lowest ever, but the difference is only one euro. The product is sold and shipped by Amazon.

Death Stranding Director's Cut is the definitive version of Kojima's game. In the role of Samuel “Sam” Porter Bridges we will have to connect the United States destroyed by a cataclysm that prevents practically everyone from exposing themselves to the open world. Only we can deliver the resources necessary for them to survive from one location to another, while a supernatural and science fiction mystery unfolds before us. The Director's Cut version adds new gameplay content.