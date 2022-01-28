A little over two weeks after the announcement of DEATH STRANDING DIRECTOR’S CUT for PChere it is KOJIMA PRODUCTIONS and the publisher 505 Games come back to our screens to reveal that this version of the game will be released on Steam and Epic Games Store from the next March 30and will be sold for the modest sum of € 39.99.

DEATH STRANDING is currently on sale as part of the campaign Lunar New Year Sale publisher, and anyone with this version can simply purchase the upgrade to DIRECTOR’S CUT. The save data of the basic version can also be transferred.

Let’s see the requirements for this edition PC of the game:

Minimum OS: Windows 10

Windows 10 Processor: Intel Core i5-3470 or AMD Ryzen 3 1200

Intel Core i5-3470 or AMD Ryzen 3 1200 Memory: 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM Graphics: GeForce GTX 1050 4GB or AMD Radeon RX 560 4GB

GeForce GTX 1050 4GB or AMD Radeon RX 560 4GB DirectX: Version 12

Version 12 Storage: 80 GB of available space

80 GB of available space Sound Card: DirectX compatible

DirectX compatible Additional Notes: AVX required Recommended OS: Windows 10

Windows 10 Processor: Intel Core i7-3770 or AMD Ryzen 5 1600

Intel Core i7-3770 or AMD Ryzen 5 1600 Memory: 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM Graphics: GeForce GTX 1060 6GB or AMD Radeon RX 590

GeForce GTX 1060 6GB or AMD Radeon RX 590 DirectX: Version 12

Version 12 Storage: 80 GB of available space

80 GB of available space Sound Card: DirectX compatible

DirectX compatible Additional Notes: AVX required

DEATH STRANDING DIRECTOR’S CUT finally arrives on PC for Steam and Epic, starting March 30th Upgrade to DIRECTOR’S CUT for € 9.99; The base game will be 70% off during the Steam Lunar Sale CALABASAS, Calif. – January 27, 2022 – DEATH STRANDING DIRECTOR’S CUT the definitive version of the revolutionary title directed by Hideo Kojima, starring Norman Reedus, will be available for PC, on Steam and Epic GamesStore, from Wednesday 30 March 2022 at a price of € 39.99courtesy of the international publisher 505 Games in partnership with KOJIMA PRODUCTIONS . The owners of DEATH STRANDING can upgrade the version DIRECTOR’S CUT for the reduced price of € 9.99 by installing the base game and purchasing the upgrade directly from the store. Those who do not yet have the base game will be able to buy a copy at a super discounted price (70%) during the Steam Lunar Sale (from January 27 to February 3, 2022). DEATH STRANDING DIRECTOR’S CUT on PC it enhances the work of KOJIMA PRODUCTIONS even more, with various improvements, including a high framerate, compatibility with ultrawide monitors and the articulated photo mode useful for capturing the incredible landscapes of the game. As the legendary courier Sam Bridges, you will have to wander through the remains of an America devastated by the Death Stranding, a phenomenon that has caused multiple mysterious explosions and various supernatural events. Deliver hope on a journey to the West and survive human extinction. The definitive version DIRECTOR’S CUT enriches this shocking adventure with a new story sequence, new stealth missions, combat skills, equippable items, buildable structures, cosmetic options and more. Players can add DEATH STRANDING DIRECTOR’S CUT for PC in wishlist now from the Steam page: https: //store.steampowered. com / app / 1850570 / For more information on DEATH STRANDING DIRECTOR’S CUT for PC you can visit the official website of DEATH STRANDING PC: https://505games.com/games/ death-stranding

Source: KOJIMA PRODUCTIONS