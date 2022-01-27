Death Stranding: Director’s Cut for PC has a date of exit official, set for March 30: it was announced by 505 Games, which also confirmed the upgrade price for those who already own the game, equal to € 9.99.

Unveiled earlier this month, Death Stranding: Director’s Cut for PC will boast an a frame rate superior (depending on hardware), support for ultra-wide monitors and photo mode, but above all compatibility with new technology Intel Xe Super Sampling (XeSS), which uses machine learning for extreme quality upscaling.

As for the new contents, in addition to the in-game additions of the Director’s Cut we will be able to count on interesting crossovers with the series Half-Life and with Cyberpunk 2077.

Those who want to proceed with the purchase of Death Stranding: Director’s Cut and do not already own the basic version, can do so at the price of € 39.99.

“From the legendary Hideo Kojima comes a genre-defining gaming experience, now expanded in the definitive DIRECTOR’S CUT edition. As Sam Bridges, you will have to give hope to humanity by connecting the last survivors of a decimated America, “reads the synopsis of the game on Steam.