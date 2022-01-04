There has been talk for a long time about the arrival of Death Stranding: Director’s Cut on PC, and finally the official news has arrived. The title will be released on both Steam than onEpic Games Store during spring 2022, even if we don’t yet have to deal with a precise release date to rely on.

Let’s talk about the improved edition with several additions to the game of Hideo Kojima, which initially arrived exclusively on PS4 and then also arrived on PC, just as happened for the DLC just confirmed.

Players will once again have the opportunity to experience the adventures of Sam Porter, but this time with further additions ready to perfect the experience of the well-known game designer.

Death Stranding: Director’s Cut coming to Steam and Epic Games Store this Spring Blackberries: https://t.co/fRr1dzK7ua pic.twitter.com/7BpOUgphiW – Shinobi602 (@ shinobi602) January 4, 2022

The news was spread through the official social channels, and has recently appeared there Steam page dedicated to Death Stranding: Director’s Cut on PC. A rumor, which started circulating this morning, spoke of a near release of the title in the course of 2022.

The work of Hideo Kojima it will not cease to be talked about this year either, although the normal version has been available on PC from 2020, and for about a year Death Stranding: Director’s Cut can be played on PlayStation 5.

According to a document by Intel Arc Graphics, released recently, something related to their title will be announced during the CES 2022, an event that will involve about 50 projects for the company’s Arc GPU. The likes of Lenovo, ASUS, Acer, Dell and HP will collaborate, and Intel will work with developers to integrate its upscaling technology. Xe Super Sampling (XeSS).

From what emerged, it would seem that Death Stranding: Director’s Cut will be one of the titles ready to support this technology. Furthermore, the first rumors regarding a release of the game on PC had already been discussed last October, following an update in the Steam database that made us think for the first time about an upcoming release of the title.