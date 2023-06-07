During the event WWDC23 organized by Apple, KOJIMA PRODUCTIONS and the publisher 505 Games announce the arrival of DEATH STRANDING DIRECTOR’S CUT on Mac during 2023. The title is already available for pre-order on Mac App Store priced at €44.99.

Always a fan of Apple products, Kojima is proud to present this definitive version of the game also on macOS, promising more titles to come soon. Below are the words of the director and more details on the title.

DEATH STRANDING DIRECTOR’S CUT COMING TO MAC

Pre-orders of Hideo Kojima’s masterpiece for the Mac platform are open

CALABASAS, Calif. – June 6, 2023: KOJIMA PRODUCTIONS and video game publisher 505 Games are pleased to announce the upcoming release of the award-winning DEATH STRANDING DIRECTOR’S CUT on Mac, Hideo Kojima’s definitive vision of his acclaimed and epic genre-defying game. Available for pre-order on the Mac App Store, DEATH STRANDING DIRECTOR’S CUT will run natively on Apple silicon and take full advantage of Metal 3 features, such as MetalFX Upscaling, enabling unbeatable graphical fidelity and stunning performance.

Hideo Kojima said: “I’ve been a die-hard Apple fan since I bought my first Mac in 1994, and it’s always been a dream of mine to see my team’s best work come to life on Mac. DEATH STRANDING DIRECTOR’S CUT on Mac leverages the latest Apple technologies to deliver the best experience for our fans.”

“A new era of Mac gaming has arrived. Thanks to the power of Apple silicon, tens of millions of Macs can now run demanding games with exceptional performance, amazing battery life and stunning graphics,” said Susan Prescott, Apple’s vice president of developer relations. “We are thrilled that DEATH STRANDING DIRECTOR’S CUT is coming to Mac this year. Developers around the world can leverage our powerful Metal 3 tools to deliver extremely responsive gameplay with high frame rates to more and more gamers.”

For those who have yet to discover DEATH STRANDING DIRECTOR’S CUT, the definitive version includes the “Ruined Factory” location, a dangerous underground complex full of new dangers, and the game’s protagonist, Sam Bridges, now has a number of new aids to deliveries, such as loading catapults and ramps, as well as a stabilizing function. Melee combat has been enhanced with improved moves like the drop kick, while the new Maser Gun placates enemies with electricity. Finding the perfect loadout is now possible thanks to the new shooting area, while vehicles can be used to race in the new racing mini-game. Sam can now wear Buddy Bots to traverse the wastelands with greater ease. This groundbreaking video game from legendary game creator Hideo Kojima also features the performances and voices of Norman Reedus as Sam Bridges, Mads Mikkelsen, Léa Seydoux, Margaret Qualley and Lindsay Wagner.

For more information on DEATH STRANDING DIRECTOR’S CUT for Mac and to pre-order it please visit:

https://apps.apple.com/it/app/ death-stranding-directors-cut/ id6449748961