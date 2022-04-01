The experts of Digital Foundry they analyzed the versions PS5 And PC Of Death Stranding: Director’s Cutarriving at interesting conclusions.

The British editorial team has released a new video that puts the two versions of Death Stranding: Director’s Cut face to face and has discovered that the title, on PS5, has better performance than an RTX 2080.

DF used sequences where PS5 drops below 60fps to make a comparison with the PC version without DLSS and FSR. And from this comparison some interesting results emerged for the Sony console.

According to DF, the performance on PS5 is better than almost all Nvidia’s RTX 2000 series. The console performance is somewhere between that of an RTX 2080 and an RTX 2080 Super.

DF also reports that PS5 experienced better load times, 4.38 seconds on average versus 10.12 seconds on a PC equipped with an i9 10900k and a 3.5 GB / s NVME SSD.

What do you think?

Source: Digital Foundry.