Death Stranding Director’s Cut from Kojima Productions released last year on PS5 after its original release in 2019 and porting to PC in 2020.

However, it looks like the title will also be starring in 2022. Reportedly, Videocardz has released a document from Intel Arc Graphics with which the company will announce something related to Death Stranding Director’s Cut at CES 2022.

There will apparently be around 50 designs for the company’s Arc GPU with the likes of ASUS, Acer, Dell, HP, Lenovo, and others offering their own solutions. But the most interesting is that Intel will be working with various developers to implement its upscaling technology Xe Super Sampling (XeSS). Death Stranding Director’s Cut is one such title that will support the technology with 505 Games President Neil Rally who is reportedly “enthusiastic“to see how”will improve player experiences“.

Death Stranding: Director’s Cut is coming to PC and will be one of the first titles to support Intel’s new upscaling technology XeSS.https://t.co/itpDJZeZDH #DeathStranding #Intel pic.twitter.com/SmfVQMUvtW – AJ | Okami Games? (@ Okami13_) January 3, 2022

This content is hosted on an external platform, which will only display it if you accept targeting cookies. Please enable cookies to view.

Manage cookie settings

Other companies that will apparently support the technology are EXOR Studios (The Riftbreaker), Ubisoft, Techland, Illfonic, Codemasters, and others. Once again, time will tell if all of this is actually true, so we just have to wait for any announcements coming from CES 2022.

Source: Gamingbolt.