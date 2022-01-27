After debuting in PS5 last year, Kojima Productions Y Sony confirmed that the version of pc from Death Stranding: Director’s Cut would be debuting in this 2022. At the time an exact date for its premiere was not given, but that has changed today and yes, you will have to pay for the upgrade as it happened in PlayStation.

The news was shared on the official site of the game, where it was confirmed that it will be the next March 30th when the game comes to PC. Those who already have the base version of Death Stranding They will have the option to upgrade for $9.99, just keep in mind that you need to have the game installed for that price to be honored. If it’s your first time buying the Director’s Cut, then you will have to pay $39.99 for it.

In the same way, the requirements that your computer will need to run this game optimally were shared, and here we leave them:

Death Stranding: Director’s Cut arrives at PC next March 30.

Publisher’s note: It is important to clarify that the additional content of this version is not really as extensive as you might think. In terms of story, the Director’s Cut only adds three new missions, all of which you can complete in less than an hour. But it also adds additional activities and constructions, which might catch your attention.

Via: Death Stranding