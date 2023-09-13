The two RESIDENT EVIL announced by CAPCOM for iPhone 15 Pro they are not the only games arriving on the new device announced by Apple: Also KOJIMA PRODUCTIONS He is keen to take part in this small gaming revolution by bringing his own DEATH STRANDING Director’s Cut on the latest smartphone model from the Cupertino company, iPhone 15 Pro.

DEATH STRANDING Director’s Cut it will run at maximum performance thanks to the chip A17 Pro and will be available later in 2023. Below are the chip specifications shared by Apple.

A17 Pro: a new generation of Apple chips for iPhone iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max deliver Pro performance and capability with the A17 Pro chip, the industry’s first 3-nanometer processor. Continuing Apple’s leadership in smartphone chips, the A17 Pro processor introduces improvements across the entire chip, including the largest GPU redesign in the company’s history. The new CPU is up to 10% faster thanks to microarchitecture and design improvements, and the Neural Engine is now up to 2x faster for features like auto-correction and Personal Voice in iOS 17. The Pro-level GPU is up to 20% faster and enables completely new experiences, having a new 6-core design that increases peak performance and energy efficiency. Thanks to the introduction of hardware-accelerated ray tracing, 4 times faster than software-based technique, iPhone 15 Pro offers smoother graphics and a more immersive experience for gaming and augmented reality. iPhone 15 Pro puts ultra-realistic gaming experiences right in the palm of your hand, with console-level titles never before seen on a smartphone, such as Resident Evil Village, Resident Evil 4, Death Stranding and Assassin’s Creed Mirage.

A17 Pro includes a dedicated AV1 decoder for more efficient, higher-quality video experiences for streaming services. Additionally, a new USB controller makes USB 3 speeds possible on iPhone for the first time, now supporting dramatically faster transfer speeds and HDR video output at up to 4K and 60 fps.

Source: KOJIMA PRODUCTIONS Street Gematsu