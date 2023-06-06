Hideo Kojima has announced Death Stranding Director’s Cut will be launching for Mac later this year, with future Kojima Productions games also said to be heading to Apple’s machines.

Kojima broke the news during Apple’s WWDC 2023 keynote presentation, beaming onto Apple’s expansive digital set to express his enthusiasm for the company’s products. “I have been a die-hard Apple fan since I bought my first Mac back in 1994,” Kojima explained. “It has been a dream of mine to see my team’s best work come to life on the Mac.”

To that end, Kojima said his studio’s support for Mac would begin “later this year”, with the launch of its expanded package-delivery-in-a-damp-valley extravaganza, Death Stranding Director’s Cut. “This is just the beginning,” Kojima added, “and we are actively working to bring our future titles to Apple platforms.”

Death Stranding Director’s Cut initially released for PS5 in 2019.

Today’s news continues a more public embracing of AAA games for Apple after years of indifference. Last year, it announced the launch of its gaming-focused Metal 3 API by confirming Capcom’s acclaimed Resident Evil Village would be heading to its machines, alongside Hello Games’ ceaselessly expanding No Man’s Sky.

The exploratory space sim was originally set to release before the end of 2022, but, after a couple of slips, it finally made its way to Macs last week.

Kojima’s Death Stranding announcement was part of a busy WWDC keynote for Apple, which also shared news of an updated Mac line-up, more details on the next iterations of iOS, iPadOS, WatchOS, and MacOS, plus the unveiling of the company’s very long -rumoured augmented reality headset – the $3,499 USD Apple Vision Pro.