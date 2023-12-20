Death Stranding in its Director's Cut version it should have landed on IOS devices (MAC, iPhone and iPad) by the end of 2023, but a new post from the developers announces a change of plan.

The title will no longer be released, as has been assumed for several days now given the lack of new information about it, this December: its arrival is now scheduled for the first months of next year.

Death Stranding Director's Cut will therefore arrive at an unspecified time in 2024 on a series of selected devices: the two most recent iPhones fall into this category (the 15 PRO and 15 PRO MAX), iPad Pro and iPad Air after 2021 (as they have an M chip) and MAC.

The Kojima Productions title is therefore preparing to land on IOS devices after making its debut on PS4 in 2019: Hideo Kojima's title has garnered acclaim throughout the industry for its depth, originality and technical quality.

iPhone 15 PRO is surprising us by giving us console titles on the small but very powerful telephone device: titles such as Resident Evil Village and Assassin's Creed Mirage have already made their debut.



