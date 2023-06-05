At the WWDC June 5, 2023 the gaming-themed novelties were presented for Mac. Among the most interesting news is the fact that Death Stranding it will also come to Mac. The same will happen with future games from Kojima Productions.

Apple explained that MacOS will propose a new “game modewhich prioritizes the game in CPU and GPU usage. It also decreases latency with Xbox and PlayStation controllers. And for developers, there’s a new Game Porting Toolkit that makes it easier to create Mac versions of games of other platforms.

The first big game coming during 2023 it will be Death Stranding Director’s Cut, already available on PS5 and PC. The game will be available for pre-order soon. Furthermore, as mentioned, this is only the beginning: Kojima has in fact stated that the team “will bring future games to Apple platforms”.

The announcement of Death Stranding at WWDC

Kojima explains that using the Mac features Death Stranding Director’s Cut achieves the highest quality. Tell us, are you Mac gamers or is PC still your main platform? Or are consoles your favorite?