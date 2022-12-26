During The Game Awards it was confirmed that Death Stranding 2 It is already in development with a very interesting first advance. However, no more information was given about when we could expect Kojima’s new title, but we could already know thanks to a leak.

The information comes from an artist named Frank Alberti, who works for PlayStation Studios. According to a post on his ArtStation profile, Death Stranding 2 will arrive sometime in 2024. Which could be somewhat disappointing news for those who already want to play it.

A release date during that year doesn’t sound so far-fetched. After all, the title has just been formally announced and may be a long way off from development. That without counting possible delays due to various factors in today’s world.

Following this revelation about Death Stranding 2, the artist changed his profile to remove the information. So we must emphasize that this is not an official confirmation. For now we only have to keep an eye on the Kojima Productions networks in search of any news.

What do we know about Death Stranding 2?

For now very little is known about this game, but its first trailer gave some clues to its history. It seems that this time Fragile will have a more leading role than in the previous installment. Besides that a new group seems to be looking for little Lou.

Prior to the confirmation of this sequel, it was revealed that actress Elle Fanning will join the cast. Although her role is still a mystery, there are theories that she could be an adult Lou. Which makes sense when we take into account that Sam Bridges is already advanced in years in the trailer. Do you already expect it?

