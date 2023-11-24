From the ArtStation profile of a Character Artist whose name we don’t know but which seems to be quite successful in the gaming sector, Death Stranding 2 should arrive in 2025therefore with a further release than many probably expected.

The discovery was made by a user of the ResetEra forum, who did not want to disclose the artist’s name as the profile may contain personal information. However, the information was check by the forum moderators and they seem correct.

In fact, it would be a character artist known in the videogame sector, who has in his CV works done for Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2 and also Death Stranding 2, apparently, which appears with a date of release set for 2025.