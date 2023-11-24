From the ArtStation profile of a Character Artist whose name we don’t know but which seems to be quite successful in the gaming sector, Death Stranding 2 should arrive in 2025therefore with a further release than many probably expected.
The discovery was made by a user of the ResetEra forum, who did not want to disclose the artist’s name as the profile may contain personal information. However, the information was check by the forum moderators and they seem correct.
In fact, it would be a character artist known in the videogame sector, who has in his CV works done for Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2 and also Death Stranding 2, apparently, which appears with a date of release set for 2025.
The ArtStation profile page in question
Obviously, it cannot be taken as a necessarily reliable source, but it is still an internal element of the industry that probably has some information on the launch timing of the game by Hideo Kojima. Furthermore, the year is quite likely, although 2024 was also among the expected possibilities.
In any case, we await any official and more precise information in this regard, considering also that Death Stranding 2 could be present in some form at The Game Awards 2023 on December 7, given the clues disseminated by Kojima and Keighley on arrive rather early.
Curiously, from the image we can also see that Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2 it would be expected for 2024, therefore confirming what is emerging from various other rumors, although here too there is no official certainty in this regard.
