Death Stranding 2 will be presented at Tokyo Game Show 2024, bringing Kojima back to the stage

PlayStation returns to face-to-face events after almost 4 years of absence in the Tokyo Game Show 2024 and there we will have the opportunity to see the new Death Stranding 2 with the presence of its creator Hideo Kojima.

Information from the Death Stranding 2 presentation at the Tokyo Game Show 2024 It comes from PlayStation Japan, which also revealed that Hideo Kojima will be accompanied by Japanese singer Daichi Miura (who performs the Dragon Ball Super Broly theme song).

Death Stranding 2 presentation will take place on September 29 And in addition to Kojima and Miura, we will have the participation of Nicolas Winding Refn and other guests who will talk about this long-awaited game.

This will be the first time in a long time that we hear anything about the game. Hideo Kojima. It is indeed somewhat surprising that they would reveal more details, especially since their studio has many projects.

Source: Kojima Productions

On the other hand, Hideo Kojima uses his account to replicate all kinds of content on social networks that has to do with Death Stranding, which means that he wants the game to be in the minds of fans.

Death Stranding 2 when is it coming out?

Death Stranding 2 will be released on PlayStation 5 in 2025. There is no specific date for this game. What is certain is that if it comes out that year, it will have to face the heavyweight that is Grand Theft Auto 6.

And not only that game, they will also come out Phantom BreakerAvowed and other games that look equally promising. It will be quite a challenge for Hideo Kojima’s title. What is certain is that it will generate a lot of conversation, especially if it surprises us again like with the first installment.

What do you think about PlayStation's return to the stage? Are you excited?