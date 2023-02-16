Hideo Kojima has shared a series of photographs via its official Twitter profile which confirm that the Death Stranding 2 dialogue recording it has begun. The images show a behind the scenes of the recording studio.

Precisely, we see in the photos the door to the recording studio, with a strange plaque engraved in the shape of a hand. We then see a helmet worn by actors and actresses for recording facial expressions, a Death Stranding 2 sound engineer and also the actress Léa Seydoux, who plays the role of Fragile already in the first chapter and who will also be present in this second .

We specify that this is the first time in which we have the opportunity to see an actor or an actress record the dialogues of Death Stranding 2. Previously we have seen photographs that showed the recording of the performance capture with the actress Shioli Kutsuna.

In the performance capture the actor wears a full suit that records movements while spoken words are also recorded. In the case of the photos involving Léa Seydoux, on the other hand, it seems that it is just an audio recording and nothing more: it could perhaps be something linked to sequences in which Fragile speaks without being on stage, for which therefore a capture complete.

Recently, Elle Fanning praised the technology used to make Death Stranding 2.