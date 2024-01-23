The well-known leaker billbil-kun, who has now become quite famous in the gaming sector for his remarkable CV of correct predictions, may have also revealed the official title of Death Stranding 2, which would not only have the number but also a rather peculiar subtitle, that is Death Stranding 2: On the Beach.
It is actually a rather bizarre title, considering the atmospheres and tones of the series, but when there is Hideo Kojima any strangeness cannot be ruled out in the middle, so we take this preview into consideration especially due to the level of reliability demonstrated by the source in question, awaiting official communications.
The announcement, however, should arrive shortly: according to billbil-kun, Kojima Productions should announce the official title of the game through a “second announcement” which would be imminent, reportedly probably expected within the next 15 days.
On the beach?
Death Stranding 2: On the Beach should therefore be the protagonist of a new presentation event, with a dedicated trailer, which should reveal the official name and perhaps even a release dateor at least an expected period, arriving within the next 15 days according to the leaker's mysterious sources.
“On the Beach”, or “on the beach“, despite recalling very different atmospheres of summer parties and commercial music compilations, could in fact have more than something to do with Death Stranding: the first ever trailer of the first chapter actually took place on a beach, as did the concept itself of “death stranding” has to do with the stranding of cetaceans.
At this point we are waiting to see if this announcement with trailer is really coming in the next few days, which could also correspond to a new State of Play for Sony PlayStation, given the close connection between the game and PS5. On the other hand, we haven't heard anything else about Death Stranding 2 beyond the development update earlier this year.
