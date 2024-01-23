The well-known leaker billbil-kun, who has now become quite famous in the gaming sector for his remarkable CV of correct predictions, may have also revealed the official title of Death Stranding 2, which would not only have the number but also a rather peculiar subtitle, that is Death Stranding 2: On the Beach.

It is actually a rather bizarre title, considering the atmospheres and tones of the series, but when there is Hideo Kojima any strangeness cannot be ruled out in the middle, so we take this preview into consideration especially due to the level of reliability demonstrated by the source in question, awaiting official communications.

The announcement, however, should arrive shortly: according to billbil-kun, Kojima Productions should announce the official title of the game through a “second announcement” which would be imminent, reportedly probably expected within the next 15 days.