During the last award The Game Awards something that many fans expected was revealed, the official revelation of deathstrading 2, game of which only rumors were spoken. Despite that, there is still no planned release date for the title, or at least it was what was thought, as new information about it would have leaked.

The artist known as Frank Aliberti, announced a few days ago that he has worked in Death Stranding 2 and in his official portfolio image you can glimpse a launch window. Same as indicates that it will be until the year 2024something that was already expected, given that the titles of Kojima Productions They do not come out shortly after being announced.

For now, not much is known about the game, since there is a first preview that leaves more questions than answers, but it may not be long before we see another video and, above all, see an approach to the gameplay. The latter is expected to have some differences, enough to have a fresh product.

Speaking of this franchise, an online video game store recently released copies of the title for free to users, only this time it is not a version with the additional content of the Director’s Cut. If you want to know more information about it, we invite you to click on the following link.

Via: ArtStation

Editor’s note: It is logical that the game will not come out from one year to the next, so 2024 sounds promising to continue with the plot of said world created by Kojima. Although I would not rule out that it is launched even later, I will see it spend 2025.