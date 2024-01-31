













The trailer of about 9 minutes gives us a lot of information about Death Stranding 2 On the Beach. The story will again be about Sam Porter Bridges trying to unite the world. All with new allies and returning enemies. In addition to the typical Hideo Kojima madness.

Some looks at its gameplay indicate that the scenarios for delivering our packages will be much more varied. Well, we even saw desert dunes and huge mountains. The most impressive thing is the graphic quality present throughout the entire trailer.

For now Death Stranding 2 On the Beach remains without an exact departure date. However, this progress indicates that we can expect it at some point in 2025.. The wait will be quite long, but progress like this tells us that it will be worth it for Kojima fans. What did you think of this State of Play preview?

What else is Kojima planning with PlayStation after Death Stranding 2?

At the end of this preview, the State of Play gave Kojima space to talk about a project he has for the future. He indicated that after finishing the production of Death Stranding 2 On the Beachwill continue with a project that will celebrate its 40 years as a video game developer.

Although he didn't share many details, he said that it will be a game that will return him to the action tactical espionage genre. He also indicated that due to its production levels it will blur the line between video games and movies.. With these words we are already intrigued to know more about this project. But its news could arrive until 2026 or later.

