Kojima Productions through its website, has indicated precisely what we can expect from this event, including the guests who will be part of the presentation and who will talk with Kojima about the video game.

PlayStation has announced the first details regarding the Tokyo Game Show 2024 also indicating that there will be a space dedicated to Death Stranding 2: On the Beach .

Death Stranding 2: On the Beach Event Details

The official website explains: “Kojima Productions will host a panel discussion on “Death Stranding 2: On the Beach” for PlayStation 5. The game’s visionary creator Hideo Kojima and singer-songwriter and Tokyo Game Show 2024 supporter Daichi Miura will be joined by a host of guests, including Nicolas Winding Refn, to discuss the upcoming title. Attendees will be treated to a front-row seat to the latest development updates on “Death Stranding 2: On the Beach.”

The people who will be present on stage will be:

Hideo Kojima

Daichi Miura

Kenjiro Tsuda

Nana Mizuki

Tomokazu Sugita

Shion Wakayama

Nicolas Winding Refn

The event will take place September 29th at 3:30 PM Italian timeand it will last an hour.

We can only wait for news from this event. In the meantime, we remind you that Kojima has told how he managed to convince Norman Reedus to work on Death Stranding.