During it State of Play which is taking place in these minutes, as many had hypothesized, a new one has been shown trailer Of Death Stranding 2the new title of Kojima Productions. Above all though, we have the release period, set for 2025.

During the long video dedicated to Hideo Kojima's work, several things were shown interesting and enigmaticwhich raise quite a few questions about this new adventure.

Among the things that have left the greatest impression are the presence of one puppet (who has a commentator/guide function such as Mimir in God of War?), and the fact that Sam is leaving for the Mexicotherefore assuming a journey and an adventure set in South America.

We were also able to see several gameplay scenes, but also several dialogues which give us some information on the plot that we will discover in the full game.

During the video, some phrases were also quoted, which led us to the subtitle of the game: On the Beach.

It doesn't end here however, because immediately after the trailer, there was also an intervention by the same Hideo Kojimawho as a guest at the State of Play declared that Sony And Kojima Productions will collaborate on the production of a new spy game, of which we just have to wait for news.



