Death Stranding 2: On the Beach is still largely a mystery, but the most recent trailer showed off some interesting gameplay details, such as natural events that can change the setting. Precisely in this regard, Hideo Kojima – creator of the game – has revealed some additional details and clarified what we have seen.
One key detail that Kojima revealed is that Death Stranding 2: On the Beach will feature the ground deformation in real time. Players will encounter natural disasters such as earthquakes, forest fires, floods and more, due to which the terrain will change dynamically and in real-time, forcing players to change their plans and improvise on the fly.
It remains to be seen whether all the natural disasters in the game will actually be serious and how much variety there will be in the kind of disasters we will face.
Kojima's words
Speaking in the scene with the floodwhich you can also find in the video above, Kojima said: “This is a flood. The terrain changes in real time during the game. There are earthquakes, forest fires, floods, so you have to be careful. A road can be cut off “.
In the first chapter it was necessary study the terrain and find the best way to achieve our goal, with various types of tools to support us. However, safe routes were quickly created and we found ourselves repeating the same actions over and over again to return to the same place. Disasters and changing terrain could help make Death Stranding 2 On the Beach more varied.
Furthermore, Kojima also revealed that Death Stranding 2 On the Beach is not set in the American continent.
