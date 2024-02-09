Death Stranding 2: On the Beach is still largely a mystery, but the most recent trailer showed off some interesting gameplay details, such as natural events that can change the setting. Precisely in this regard, Hideo Kojima – creator of the game – has revealed some additional details and clarified what we have seen.

One key detail that Kojima revealed is that Death Stranding 2: On the Beach will feature the ground deformation in real time. Players will encounter natural disasters such as earthquakes, forest fires, floods and more, due to which the terrain will change dynamically and in real-time, forcing players to change their plans and improvise on the fly.

It remains to be seen whether all the natural disasters in the game will actually be serious and how much variety there will be in the kind of disasters we will face.