Today Kojima published a new video (which you can find below) in which he talked about the various projects he is working on. The expected is also included among these Death Stranding 2: On the Beachwhich will take us to new areas of the world to connect to the chiral network. Where are we going to go Exactly? Early guesses included Mexico for example, assuming that Sam and his companions would not stray far from North America.

However, this is not the case, because in the video Kojima explained that it is a continent other than the American one.

Precisely he said, “This is a different continent. It is no longer the American continent. [Sam] it is going there to connect the Chiral Network. If the UCA goes there, since it is a different continent, it can be considered an invasion. Therefore, a private entity will create the infrastructure.”