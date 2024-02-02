In Death Stranding 2 On The Beach there will be many new characters, but also some returns. One of them is Higgs, which after the fate of the first chapter returns in a new guise (red and gold, to be precise) complete with guitar. Her makeup also changes, recalling a famous movie character. Who said Joker? Some, it seems, but it is absolutely the wrong answer. We still don't have confirmation from Kojima, but for those who haven't caught it, let's point out that Higgs clearly recalls Il Corvoplayed by Brandon Lee in the 1994 film.

The reference is clear from several points of view. Just look at the trick, the fact that it's a character who was killed and came back for revenge and that he plays a guitar. You can see below an image showing the face of the Crow (right) and you will immediately realize the resemblance to Higgs (left) from Death Stranding 2 On The Beach.

Kojima is a huge movie lover and it's normal for him to insert movie references into video games. Taking inspiration from a film from 30 years ago for the creation of a character in Death Stranding 2 On The Beach is not strange at all.