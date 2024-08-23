KOJIMA PRODUCTIONS And Sony they revealed that during the Tokyo Game Show 2024 a panel will be held for DEATH STRANDING 2: On the BeachThe event will be held on the day of September 29thhowever, it has not yet been revealed whether it will be possible to follow it via live streaming.

The panel will be presented by Hideo Kojima And Daichi Miurawho together with many guests will reveal new details about the game and its development. At the moment the confirmed guests are:

Kenjiro Tsuda

Nana Mizuki

Tomokazu Sugita

Shion Wakayama

Nicolas Winding Refn

Source: KOJIMA PRODUCTIONS, Sony away Gematsu