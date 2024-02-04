Death Stranding 2 On The Beach was recently announced (previously we didn't know the official name). With the new long and exciting trailer many characters were shown, but there were some from the first chapter who were not present. Among these also Cliff, played by Mads Mikkelsen. Its absence from the trailer perhaps means that he will not be present in the second chapter? The answer is yes.

The confirmation comes directly from Kojima who wrote via Twitter to his fans. You can see her message below.

Kojima writesin translation: “We received many enthusiastic messages from you saying: 'I want to see Cliff in DS2 too!'. However, Mads will not appear in Death Stranding 2 On The Beach.”