A sequel to Death Stranding is in the works, according to actor Norman Reedus, who played Sam Porter Bridges in the title directed by Hideo Kojima. Reedus, also famous for



The Walking Dead

answered a question during an interview mentioning the game and saying, “We have just started work on the second chapter”. The actor went on to say, “Guillermo Del Toro, who gave me a role in my first movie, called me and said, ‘Hey, there’s a guy named Hideo Kojima that’s going to call you, tell him. only yes. ”When I tried to ask him what he meant, he said,“ Stop being an asshole, just say yes. ”I was in San Diego when Hideo called me, and he explained that he was working on a game from the series. Silent Hill. I was shocked when he showed me what he was preparing: it was all so realistic, complex and wonderful. It took two or three years to complete the motion capture sessions, it took a lot of work. And then the game is. came out and had a great success, won a lot of awards, and we started making the second part “. Reedus appoints silent Hill because at the beginning he was involved in the reboot of the historic Konami series, which would have been directed by Kojima and Del Toro. When the project was shelved, work began on the Death Stranding, in which the Mexican director also stars. The game was released on PS4, PC and later with a Director’s Cut on PS5.