It seems that the development of Death Stranding 2 is still in the early stages, if we consider that Norman Reedus has just started filming for the motion capture of his character in the game: the news comes from the latest episode of Hideo Kojima’s podcast.

Announced with a trailer at The Game Awards 2022, Death Stranding 2 “will not be a regular sequel“, revealed the Japanese game designer again in his broadcast, adding more details related to the project.

According to Kojima’s words, in fact, Death Stranding 2 will be perceived as a “nostalgic” game by fans of the original chapter, but at the same time as something new by those who did not appreciate the franchise’s debut. In short, it will be a mix of mechanics and solutions.

Even on a technical level it will be possible to notice clear differences: they have been made in the last three years big steps forward and that made possible things that weren’t before.

The reference is obviously as much to the development tools as to the hardware, given that the first Death Stranding was released on PS4 while the second episode was designed for PS5.

