You know, the projects of Hideo Kojima they always take a long time to be thought out and developed as the author would like. The creator of Metal Gear in fact, over time he has earned the reputation of a visionary developer and has slowly become one of the most important names in the gaming industry. Engaged at the moment in the development of Death Stranding 2it seems that Hideo Kojima has recruited characters of a certain thickness to take part in the project.

In fact, the need to bring particularly important artists from different sectors into his works stems from his passion for pop culture and over time he has had the opportunity to work with high-sounding names such as Kiefer Sutherland, Norman Reedus, Elle Fanning, Mads Mikkelsen and many others. However, the latest news regarding Death Stranding 2 does not seem to concern the actor’s component of the game, which is important for Hideo Kojima’s titles and for Death Stranding in particular it has always certainly been the audio component of games and this time it seems that the author is in contact with a particularly well-known artist in the sector.

The developer has in fact recently declared how in the last period he has often eaten out in the company of Woodkida very successful author already famous for the soundtrack of some trailers of Assassin’s Creed, suggesting that a collaboration is most likely hidden behind these shared meals. Nothing concerning Death Stranding 2 is confirmed for now but at the moment the presence of Woodkid’s works in the game has been the most corroborated theory following the statements of Hideo Kojima.