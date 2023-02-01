Hideo Kojima has published photos of an experiment underway in the studios of Kojima Productions, which aims at photorealism in Death Stranding 2 and in future games.

The photos depict the actress Shioli Kutsuna, famous for Dead Pool and already confirmed for the cast of Death Stranding 2, immortalized in the studio. The goal is to enhance the filmed sequences, making them appear closer to reality.

In one of the tweets Kojima explained: “To make photorealistic computer graphics even more realistic, we invited Mr. Nishiyama, a cinematographer, giving a lecture and demonstration to Kojima Productions’ graphic designers. This experience will be reflected in the creation of future games.”

Kutsuna modeled for what appears to have been a real one workshopsas Kojima himself made it clear: “Since our staff has only had experience with computer graphics environments, we called a cinematographer to illustrate the basics of lighting in live-action film to familiarize them with this technique.

In another tweet Kojima also said that the studio will use new techniques, never used in previous games.

Why was Shioli Kutsuna used for the experiment? Kojima also explained this: “it is difficult to make the skin color, hair color and eyes of Asians. Shioli’s appearance in Death Stranding 2 is a challenge for us.”

In short, expect ultra-realistic graphics for Death Stranding 2 movies and for future Kojima games, probably including the project developed for Microsoft.