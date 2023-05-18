Kojima, through his Twitter account, has as usual shared various photographs related to Kojima production, his team. Among the latest, however, there are photos showing various teams Sony Interactive Entertainment who visit Kojima Production. The fact that the team is hard at work on the exclusive console Death Stranding 2 and that a PlayStation Showcase is officially arriving in the short term leads us to think that it is not a simple courtesy visit.

More precisely, Kojima states that XDEV extension, the marketing team from Sony Interactive Entertainment, and the BD team from PlayStation Studios visited Kojima Production. You can see the photographs in the tweet just below.

The easiest conclusion to all of this is that Death Stranding 2 is one of the games that Sony intends to show at the PlayStation Showcase and that its teams are preparing the presentation together with Kojima Production. Of course, this is just speculation for now, but it doesn’t seem to be impossible.

For now it is impossible to say anything more, but remember that Death Stranding was presented in December 2022 and since then nothing has been shown about the game. A second presentation, with maybe even a snippet of gameplay, is a possibility after all these months.

tell us, Are you interested see something new about Death Stranding 2?