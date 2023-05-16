Death Strandingthe latest big hit by Hideo Kojima, although much loved, it has certainly been one of the most controversial titles that has been seen in recent years. Now that a sequel is also planned, this new game finds itself surrounded by the great aura of mystery that the works of Hideo Kojima have always aroused in lovers of this fantastic world. At the moment, the information released about the master’s new game is in fact very few and, in the small amount of data in our possession, the biggest news certainly concerns the actress Elle Fanningwho apparently will play a character never seen before but extremely important to the plot of this second chapter.

In fact, today we are talking about her, in a recent interview with Josh Horowitz the actress was able to talk about her experience with the next game by Hideo Kojima. You to tell her about her, although she did not lack experience with motion capture filming, those of Death Stranding 2 however, they proved to be a major challenge.

The actress also tells us about her relationship with the world of video games, it seems that they are not one of her passions but it seems that Hideo Kojima has given her a Playstation 3 during filming and that she, just like us, can’t wait to try Death Stranding 2 as soon as it is available on the market.