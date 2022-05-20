The star of The Walking Dead assures that they have already started recording for Kojima’s game.

Death Stranding 2 is a reality, and is already in full development. After the success achieved by Kojima with Death Stranding and his post-apocalyptic world, which gave rise to the definitive version of Death Stranding-Director’s Cut, it seems that the Japanese creative returns to the fray along with another of the game’s key figures : Norman Reedusthe actor who plays Sam Porter Bridges in the experience.

It is this same professional who has uncovered the surprise in an interview granted to the media LeoEdit. After a question in which some of his latest works are mentioned (a book, the last season of a series and Death Stranding), the actor confirms that “We just started the second“. An answer that, then, remembers what lived with Kojima’s game: “It took me about two or three years to finish the MoCap sessions and everything. A lot of work is required. And then the game launches, it wins all these prizes and it was a very big thing, so we just started part two of that“.

We have been able to know this information thanks to the tweeter Nibel, who posted a screenshot of the project confirmation. In this excerpt, Reedus also remembers how his first contact with Death Stranding and Hideo Kojima was: “William of the Bull, who gave me my first movie, called me up and said, ‘Hey, there’s a guy named Hideo Kojima, he’s going to call you, just say yes.’ And I’m like, ‘What do you mean just say yes?’ And he tells me ‘Stop being a jerk, just say yes‘”.

“So I was in San Diego and Hideo comes over with a big group of people, he’s from Tokyo, and he showed me that he was working on a game called silent hill. I was blown away by what he was teaching me and I was like, ‘Yeah, let’s do it.’ It’s not like Ms. Pacman; she’s so realistic, so futuristic, it’s so complicated and beautiful, and I i was completely blown away“.

Apparently, Reedus was about to work on Hideo Kojima and Guillermo del Toro’s canceled Silent Hills (which remained only as the demo of PT). While this was a disappointment for fans of the Konami franchise, it was also an opportunity for Kojima to explore other ways with Death Stranding, a game that catapulted him (once again) to fame and helped him win an award for his contribution to the video game industry.

